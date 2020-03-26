Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 26

Today’s Birthday (03/26/20). Prepare for professional blastoff this year. Collaborate with a powerful team. Your work is in the spotlight, leading you to appreciate domestic comforts. Travel challenges next summer could motivate home renovation. Resolve a communication breakdown next winter, before you’re enticed to distant shores. Go for big prizes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor finances to handle an unexpected expense. Suppress the desire to argue. Others can help solve a problem. Keep costs down. It all works out.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A little spontaneous pampering does you good. Take a private moment for yourself. Relax and recharge to nurture your strength and energy. You’re growing stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review your plans. Don’t try a new trick now. Enjoy your private sanctuary. Take advantage of the peace and quiet to organize. Clean, sort and file.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize strong friendships and relationships. Guard against automatic reactions. Not everyone sees things the same. Keep your opinions and curiosities private. Listen and learn.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a professional solution that doesn’t break the budget. Work within the existing structure. Avoid financial arguments or risky business. Simplify for elegance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan your next adventure. Seminars, classes and conferences provide fascinating insight and connections. Travels reveal new cultural perspectives. Study and consider your options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find clever ways to cut costs without suffering. Eliminate vampire subscriptions and auto-payments. Turn the lights off when leaving a room. Monitor statements for clues.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to solve a puzzle. Love is the foundation of your strength. Build on that. Allow some spontaneous fun to arise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow down around sharp corners. Don’t push physical limitations. Stay flexible and nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Keep a steady pace.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen romantic foundations by sharing some spontaneous fun together. Keep a compassionate perspective. Let go of expectations to enjoy things the way they are.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Structural breakdowns at home require attention. Keep your systems operational. Clean house and do laundry. Feed all helpers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative challenge requires finesse. Edit and revise the story. Listen to your muses and mentors. Study the situation to avoid controversy. Let others contribute.
Thought for Today: “Life’s like a play; it’s not the length but the excellence of the acting that matters.” — Seneca the Younger, Roman statesman and philosopher (3 B.C.-A.D. 65).
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 90. Actor Alan Arkin is 86. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 85. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. Actor James Caan is 80. Author Erica Jong is 78. Journalist Bob Woodward is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 76. Actor Johnny Crawford is 74. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 72. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 71. Actor Ernest Thomas is 71. Comedian Martin Short is 70. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 70. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 70. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 68. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 67. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 66. Country singer Dean Dillon is 65. Country singer Charly McClain is 64. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 63. Actress Ellia English is 61. Actress Jennifer Grey is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 60. Actor Billy Warlock is 59. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 58. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 58. Actor Michael Imperioli is 54. Rock musician James Iha is 52. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 50. Actress Leslie Mann is 48. Actor T.R. Knight is 47. Rapper Juvenile is 45. Actress Amy Smart is 44. Actress Bianca Kajlich is 43. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 40. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 36. Actress Keira Knightley is 35. Rapper J-Kwon is 34. Actress Carly Chaikin is 30.
