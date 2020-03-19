Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 19

Today's Birthday (03/19/20). Weave your strengths together with friends this year. Grow stronger with practice, coordination and communication. Teamwork triumphs before love challenges arise. Sidestep professional obstacles next summer before romance sweeps you off your feet. Support family through winter domestic changes before your career spotlight shines. Collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Celebrate with your wonderful team. You're coming into your own, with the Sun in your sign this month. Achieve personal objectives confidently.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Pursue professional opportunities. Finish old projects this month, with the Sun in Aries. Completion frees you up for what's next. Meditation inspires you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Travel, study and explore. It's an excellent month for community action. Team projects go well. Begin a four-week social phase, with the Sun in Aries.