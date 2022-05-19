Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 19

Today’s Birthday (05/19/22). Expand through thoughtful planning this year. Energize your career with determination and consistent action. Personal victories sweeten the springtime, before a summer challenge affects your partnership. Fall in love again this autumn. Find support with a personal decision next winter. Savor peaceful reflections. Invent possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover new professional opportunities in conversation. You hear about a lucky break. Make an important connection. Don’t share unfinished work. Polish your sales pitch.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Learn from experience. Don’t dash off before doing the homework. Travel conditions may be unstable. Work smarter. Study with an expert. Investigate new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to manage financial obligations. Have faith. Envision and budget to prioritize what’s important. Increase efficiency to reduce waste. Come up with solutions together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a shared dream with your partner. Despite obstacles, you’re building something valuable together. Discover new opportunities in conversation. Reaffirm commitments and promises.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Envision the results you want. Plot the steps to take. Talk with a trusted expert. Find simple solutions in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Don’t worry about troubles. Dream and speculate. How would you love things to go? Imagine perfection. Share possibilities. Create your own good luck.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Domestic beautification projects satisfy. Clean, organize and delete clutter. Do laundry. Make a change you’ve been wanting. Solutions arise in conversation. Prioritize family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Polish a diamond in the rough. You can see the potential. It requires physical effort to realize your creative vision. Discover new ideas from others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can make the money for unexpected expenses. Wheel and deal. Connect and share. Come up with valuable solutions. Find what’s needed in your networks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Maintain your advantage. Put in a correction and advance a passion project. Realize your vision with help from friends. Talk about the possibilities you see.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The action is behind the scenes. Get especially productive in soothing privacy. Listen to your dreams. Revise plans to include new possibilities. Coordinate arrangements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Have fun with friends. Teamwork can produce a victory. Group collaboration reveals useful solutions. Take new territory together.

Notable birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 87. Actor James Fox is 83. Actor Nancy Kwan is 83. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 77. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 73. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 71. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 68. Actor Steven Ford is 66. Actor Toni Lewis is 62. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 60. Actor Polly Walker is 56. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 52. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 51. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 49. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 43. Actor Drew Fuller is 42. Actor-comedian Michael Che (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 39.

Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 39. Actor Eric Lloyd is 36. Pop singer Sam Smith is 30. Actor Nolan Lyons is 21.

