Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 20

Today’s Birthday (05/20/21). Explore and make bold discoveries this year. Disciplined routines strengthen foundations for success. Take a new direction with a partnership this spring for personal breakthroughs and renewal this summer. Undergo a transformation next winter before discovering a delightful collaboration. Expand into new territory.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds under the Gemini Sun this month. Use innovative methods. Get your message out in new directions. Grow and expand networks and connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make hay while the Gemini Sun shines. Begin a profitable four-week phase. Put love and creativity into your work and it flowers in lucrative ways.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Home recharges you. You’re especially charismatic and charming with the Sun in your sign for a month. Prepare for the spotlight. Share your special magic.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Write and capture your vision. Plan and organize to realize dreams over the next month with Gemini Sun. Savor special rituals and spiritual connections.