Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (05/21/20). Fortune blesses your shared coffers this year. Travels and studies advance with discipline and coordination. Resolve a partnership challenge this summer for a powerful income boost. Modify directions with family finances. Make personal changes next winter, before falling in love again. Support each other to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Underscore your statements with feeling. Make a persuasive case. Send promotions and connect with your market. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow your own personal star. A dream long-desired seems within reach. No need to talk about it; all ends well. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile and finish what you’ve begun. Keep taking care of business behind the scenes. Rediscover ancient wisdom. Tap into elemental truths.