Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 26

Today’s Birthday (05/26/22). Benefits flow through community connection this year. Expand exciting explorations with steady planning and preparation. Adapt around a physical change this summer, motivating practices building autumn skills and strength. Winter contemplation lays the plans for exciting springtime social connections. Share the load and the rewards.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and ready to roll. Advance passion projects and personal priorities. Luck is on your side. Don’t worry about the future. Take disciplined action.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s easy to get disheartened. Challenges could seem overwhelming. Avoid noise. Focus on personal commitments. Plan and prepare. Private productivity can accomplish miracles.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends come to the rescue. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Talk about long-term goals, dreams and wishes. Share the load to accomplish what seems impossible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your professional work. Listen to your heart. Set aside worries for now. Check off tasks one by one. Disciplined action wins a prize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries. Push beyond barriers and limitations. You’re learning valuable tricks. Discuss fascinating possibilities. Discover unimagined opportunities. Widen your exploration in new directions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Others admire your determination. Beat a financial deadline with focused efforts. Don’t fly solo. Ask for help when needed. Collaboration can get especially lucrative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Rely on support from your partner. Focus on short-term objectives first. Avoid distractions and powerful results are possible. Communication deepens your connection. Collaborate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get moving! Physical action gets satisfying results. Exercise energizes you. Score extra points by adding nice scenery. Walk with a friend. Nature feeds your spirit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize passion, fun and romance. Don’t give in to worries. Set them aside and focus on what you love. Disciplined action wins a delightful prize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Realize domestic visions with physical effort and determination. Rearrange furniture. Clean spaces and reduce clutter. Paint brightens and renews. Savor results with family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. Invite participation and contribution to realize an inspiring vision. Your passionate message goes farther than expected. Connect and share.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’re well positioned. Energize profitable efforts to manage short-term objectives. Persistent action wins gold. Rake it in.

Notable birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 77. Singer Stevie Nicks is 74. Actor Pam Grier is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 73. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 73. Actor Margaret Colin is 64. Actor Doug Hutchison is 62. Actor Genie Francis is 60. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 58. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56. Distance runner Zola Budd is 56. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes is 52. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 51. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 51. Singer Lauryn Hill is 47. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 44. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian is 43.

