Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 6

Today’s Birthday (05/06/21). Your career reaches new peaks this year. Consistent actions build strong professional foundations. Adapt around a shared financial challenge this spring before summer income rises. Resolving personal challenges next winter leads to surging collaboration and shared resources. Infuse your work with passion and it flowers.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Long-term plans take sharper focus. Discover a winning strategy. Ask others to go where you can’t. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A team dream lies within reach. Discover hidden resources. A lucky break reveals the way. More is possible now. Don’t get intimidated. Connect to advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A long-held professional goal is achievable. Make long-range plans and strategies. Share your vision. Inspire others to excellence through your own pursuit. Lead by example.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue long-term educational goals. Investigate obvious clues before wandering. Explore a fascination or obsession. Let your imagination soar. Discover treasure hiding in plain sight.