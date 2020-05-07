Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today's Birthday (05/07/20). Explore, investigate and learn this year. Disciplined efforts lead to professional growth. Shared financial changes this summer inspire unification, connection and communication. Possibilities reveal themselves with change. Discover new income, feeding your family kitty this winter. Expand understanding, knowledge and skills to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 5 -- The stakes could seem high with this Scorpio Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes. Communication opens doors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize physical health and fitness, after surpassing a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon. Talk about your dreams.