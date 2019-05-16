Today’s Birthday (05/16/19). Shared ventures prosper this year. Travel and educational dreams get realized with disciplined homework. Summer networking and communications buzz lead your exploration in a different direction. By next winter, your journey reveals amazing treasures that shift your communications. Work together for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Manage practical expenses and payments with shared accounts. Study the matter, and update financial plans. Discuss priorities, and make sure you’re on the same page.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner and be supported. Strengthen your collaboration by keeping your side of the bargain. Share results and new tricks. Coordinate and strategize.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on immediate actions to handle urgencies. Clean up the mess later. Communications issued now go the distance with long-lasting results. Take care of business.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Set duties and responsibilities aside for a bit, and go have fun. Plan an adventure with someone beloved. Devote yourself to the pursuit of happiness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best at home with family. Make improvements after figuring out what’s wanted and needed. It’s a good time to talk.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit communications carefully. Impracticalities and foundational weakness become apparent. Once the message is polished and approvals are complete, share it far and wide.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Move quickly to catch a profitable windfall. Compute expenses, and provide excellent service. Emotions could affect your workplace. Adapt to changes. Find a hidden opportunity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use your power responsibly. You don’t want to run over anyone. Keep a diplomatic tone as you advance a personal project. Communications go further than expected.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful settings soothe your spirit. You’re especially sensitive. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet reverie. Consider the words of elders and ancestors. Rest and think.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Resolve structural breakdowns with teams and committees. Confer with allies, and keep communication channels open. Replace something volatile with something secure. Stay cool.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional assignments and opportunities. A challenge or competition requires dedication. Begin a testing period. Focus and winning is entirely possible. Get team support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Get adventurous. Get out and explore a curious subject. Can you mix business with pleasure? Enjoy classes, conferences and workshops. Learn new tricks, and share them.
Thought for Today: “The enemy of the conventional wisdom is not ideas but the march of events.” — John Kenneth Galbraith, American economist, diplomat and author (1908-2006)
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Rep John Conyers, D-Mich., is 90. Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 88. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 76. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 75. Actor Danny Trejo is 75. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 72. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 66. Actress Debra Winger is 64. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 62. Actress Mare Winningham is 60. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 55. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 54. Singer Janet Jackson is 53. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 53. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 51. Actor David Boreanaz is 50. Political correspondent Tucker Carlson is 50. Actress Tracey Gold is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 49. Country singer Rick Trevino is 48. Musician Simon Katz is 48. TV personality Bill Rancic is 48. Actor Khary Payton is 47. Rapper Special Ed is 47. Actress Tori Spelling is 46. Actor Sean Carrigan is 45. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 44. Actress Lynn Collins is 42. Actress Melanie Lynskey is 42. Actor Jim Sturgess is 41. Actor Joseph Morgan is 38. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 34. Actress Megan Fox is 33. Actor Drew Roy is 33. Actor Jacob Zachar is 33. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 31. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 29. Actor Miles Heizer is 25.
