Today’s Birthday (05/09/19). Your team gets a lucrative boost this year. Get farther with an educational adventure through diligent organization and advance planning. Summer creativity inspires new educational outlets. Flourishing travels and research next winter shift your message in a new direction. Collaborate for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider the excellent advice of someone who loves you. You could struggle to achieve goals today. Repay debts, and keep agreements. Prioritize home and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Technical difficulty could disrupt your communications. Make repairs. Public obligations and practical demands have your attention. Reinforce infrastructures, issue statements and make powerful requests.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Avoid jealousies, controversy or conflicting interests. Keep things simple. Meet or beat the budget. Hold out for the best deal, and make a firm offer.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on immediate priorities. A mess requires personal attention. Avoid overconsumption or excess. Postpone non-essential matters. Align logic with emotion. Imagine winning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 5 — Review and revise your plans. Recent changes require adaptation. Lay low, and stay close to home. Avoid crowds and chaos. Peace and quiet suits you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things could get chaotic in a group situation. Even if you make mistakes, you’re charming. Share diplomacy and tact. Find the underlying humor.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional project. Choose private over public engagements. Hunt for efficiencies. Improve your process to increase your yield. Discipline is required.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discover enchantments in your own backyard. You may experience delays with long-distance travel and shipping. Studies could get fruitful. Strengthen structures. Find a local treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You could have an unexpected draw on your finances. Stick to your budget. Don’t buy toys, and convince others to wait. Learn and teach simultaneously.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially attracted and attractive. Collaboration could get messy. Reinforce basic foundational structures. Don’t evade tough questions. Listen to experience. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus your physical and health practices toward strengthening core and basic fundamentals. Don’t force or overdo things. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people and activities that you love. Avoid expense or fuss. Resolve misunderstandings as they occur. Listen generously. Relax and enjoy.
Thought for Today: “Television has changed the American child from an irresistible force into an immovable object.” — Laurence J. Peter, Canadian-born educator (1919-1990)
Notable birthdays: Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 85. Actress-turned-politician Glenda Jackson is 83. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 82. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 82. Singer Tommy Roe is 77. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 75. Actress Candice Bergen is 73. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 73. Actor Anthony Higgins is 72. Singer Billy Joel is 70. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 70. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 69. Actress Alley Mills is 68. Actress Amy Hill is 66. Actress Wendy Crewson is 63. Actor John Corbett is 58. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 57. Actress Sonja Sohn is 55. Rapper Ghostface Killah is 49. Country musician Mike Myerson (Heartland) is 48. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamia is 44. Rock musician Dan Regan (Reel Big Fish) is 42. Actor Daniel Franzese is 41. Rock singer Pierre Bouvier (Simple Plan) is 40. Actress Rosario Dawson is 40. Rock singer Andrew W.K. is 40. Figure skater Angela Nikodinov is 39. Actress Rachel Boston is 37. TV personality Audrina Patridge is 34. Actress Grace Gummer is 33.
