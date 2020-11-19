Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 19

Today’s Birthday (11/19/20). Write, communicate and network this year. Creative projects pay and satisfy with diligent, consistent efforts. Making changes to adapt family finances to new conditions leads to a surge in personal income. Your expenses could rise next summer, before shared profits flow in. Create, share and connect.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor professional expenses. Infrastructure investments support growth but could get costly. Balance around restrictions or limitations. Simplify and enunciate to emphasize the basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — In your studies or wanderings, you may discover messes. Contribute toward solutions for soul satisfaction. Reinforce positive structures for support. Educate yourself and others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practical financial considerations at the forefront. Collaborate for shared gain. Avoid stepping on toes. Clean messes together for satisfying results. Discipline pays off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get awkward or uncomfortable with your partner. Keep bargains and agreements. Disciplined efforts pay extra. Show your feelings through your actions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining valuable experience. Keep practicing to expand your physical capacities. Follow rules and respect limitations. Listen to those who have been there.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun close to home. Strengthen bonds with someone beloved. Support each other through loss or change. Avoid travel or fuss and relax together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic messes become apparent. Repair structural supports. Support someone who could use it. Strengthen bonds and connections. Share loving moments with those in your bubble.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pour words onto a page, and don’t worry about making it pretty. Express emotions to free your spirit. Save the good stuff. Discover creative options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Generate an income boost. Focus on practical priorities, despite changes or unfavorable conditions. Avoid risky business. Adjust budgets, renegotiate and pursue emerging markets.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline pays off. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Propel a personal project forward by focusing on infrastructural, foundational elements. Stay respectful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Pull into your shell. Clean, sort and organize to prepare for what’s next. Savor privacy and restful contemplation. Revise plans for changing circumstances. Recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on friends and allies to navigate tricky waters. Connect with community for shared support. Provide what you can. Pull together for common gain.
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 87. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 84. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 82. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 81. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 79. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 78. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 71. Actor Robert Beltran is 67. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 66. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 65. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 64. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 64. Actor Allison Janney is 61. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 60. Actor Meg Ryan is 59. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 58. Actor Terry Farrell is 57. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 54. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 54. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 54. Actor Erika Alexander is 51. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 51. Singer Tony Rich is 49. Actor Sandrine Holt is 48. Country singer Billy Currington is 47. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lil’ Mo is 43. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 43. Actor Reid Scott is 43. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 41. Actor Katherine Kelly is 41. Actor Adam Driver is 37. Country singer Cam is 36. Actor Samantha Futerman is 33. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 32. Rapper Tyga is 31.
