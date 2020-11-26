Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 26

Today’s Birthday (11/26/20). Your next annual cycle gets especially profitable. Act with steady consistency for extra coins. Shift directions with a collaborative effort this winter, inspiring a personal flowering. Resolve an inner challenge this summer, inviting a partnership level up. Envision and build financial foundations for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care. Avoid risk or travel. Consider long-term impacts. Pamper yourself with delicious treats, relaxing pursuits and rest. Share messages of love and gratitude.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings soothe and restore. Avoid risk and unfavorable travel conditions. Private rituals seem especially intimate. Imagine how you’d love things to be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make social connections despite challenges. Avoid travel or expense and keep things simple. Share messages of love and inspiration. Encourage and support each other.