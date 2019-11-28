Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 28

Today's Birthday (11/28/19). This year is for you. Provide steady, excellent quality in order to raise profits. Your touch is golden this winter, easing a family financial shift. Personal reflection next summer illuminates another direction through a change, energizing a collaboration to lucrative gain. Shine on, you crazy diamond.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Intuition provides the best timing with a professional project. New income is possible. Visualize perfection. Secure the ground taken. The tide is in your favor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Educational adventures develop. Make a good impression on a respected teacher. Adapt to surprising circumstances. You could make an incredible discovery.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take advantage of a profitable loophole. An unexpected financial opportunity presents itself. Actions taken now can have serendipitous results. Collaborate for shared gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Things with your partner could get unexpectedly dreamy. Good fortune reveals a secret benefit. Discover a beautiful coincidence, hidden blessing or unplanned act of serendipity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Push for new records with your physical performance. Take new ground. Surprise yourself with a remarkable effort. Take bold action. Discover unimagined benefits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Feel the love. Romance saunters in the door and lingers seductively. Enjoy moments of bliss and synchronicity. Connect on a whole new level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Creativity flourishes at your house. Connect with family for spontaneous collaborations. Fill the place with joyful celebrations, beautiful decorations, delicious fragrances and flavors.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Unusual suggestions and brilliant ideas incite a creative flurry. Your muses sing to you. Suddenly you can see a previously elusive solution. Take notes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- A lucky break appears. Discover new income, extra silver or unexpected treasure. Accept lucrative advice or a beneficial reward for work done earlier.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Ask for what you want. You can get what's needed. Your greatest strength is love. Somehow things align for a personal dream. Share gratitude.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to your intuition. You're especially sensitive and perceptive. Wondrous insights reveal themselves when least expected. Dreams can come true. Make bold plans and visions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Others believe in you. A community effort produces more than you asked for. An unexpected bonus arises from your contribution to a shared cause.
Thought for Today: "Knowledge is proud that it knows so much; wisdom is humble that it knows no more." — William Cowper, English poet (1731-1800).
Notable birthdays: Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 83. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 82. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 79. Singer Randy Newman is 76. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 73. Movie director Joe Dante is 72. Former "Late Show" orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70. Actor Ed Harris is 69. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 68. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 67. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 66. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 63. Actor Judd Nelson is 60. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron is 58. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 57. Actress Jane Sibbett is 57. Comedian Jon Stewart is 57. Actress Garcelle Beauvais is 53. Actor/comedian Stephnie (cq) Weir is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 51. Actress Gina Tognoni is 46. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 44. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 43. Actress Aimee Garcia is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 40. Actor Daniel Henney is 40. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij is 36. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 36. Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 35. R&B singer Trey Songz is 35. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 35. Actress Scarlett Pomers is 31. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 26.