Today’s Birthday (11/21/19). Rake in the silver this year. Strengthen communications infrastructure for growth. Reap benefits through communication and connection this winter before your journey takes a different tack. Make a financial change this summer before your adventure presents delightful new flavors. Conserve and preserve.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance to the next level with a partner. A test or challenge is resolved, with satisfying results. Celebrate together with a favorite treat.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize your work with love and passion. Put heart into your performance and it soars. Physical action produces results. Aim for flourishing health and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a dream realized, especially with love and romance. Give and take without consequence. Play and have fun with someone attractive. Get creative.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize a home-improvement project. Decisions made now can have long-lasting impact ... consider color, lighting and mood. Try things out before committing. Prepare for change.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor breaking news. A creative tack could be in order. Study options and possibilities. Opportunities could hide behind more obvious changes. Consider messaging and responses.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. Harvest a windfall. Keep things simple and save extra nuts for winter. Don’t take risks or gamble. You’re building for the future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance toward a personal goal. Let others know what you’re up to and gain valuable support. Dress for the part you want. Practice with optimism.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and imagination thrive with peaceful conditions. Careful planning now saves money and time later. Keep a low profile and research options and possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with friends. Team efforts can surge ahead. Speculate, collaborate and coordinate. Share resources, ideas and possibilities. Social interactions can open wonderful new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities have your attention. Accept an inviting challenge. You can figure out this puzzle. Keep your objective in mind. Bring your strength.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Fair winds and smooth sailing grace your journey. Explore, investigate and discover. Learn from respected elders and teachers. Their guidance illuminates the path ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tackle detailed tasks to manage financial, legal or insurance matters. Bolster your shared investments through careful monitoring. Add resources where needed. Build for long-term growth.
Thought for Today: “Anyone can do any amount of work, provided it isn’t the work he is supposed to be doing at that moment.” — Robert Benchley, American humorist (born 1889, died on this date in 1945.)
Notable birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actor Rick Lenz is 80. Actress Juliet Mills is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 75. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 75. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Movie director Andrew Davis is 73.
Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 71. Singer Livingston Taylor is 69. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones is 63. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 57. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56. Singer-actress Bjork is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 51. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 51. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50. TV personality Rib Hillis is 49. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 48. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48. Actress Rain Phoenix is 47. Actress Marina de Tavira is 46. Country singer Kelsi Osborn is 45. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 44. Singer-actress Lindsey Haun is 35. Actress Jena Malone is 35. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 34. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.