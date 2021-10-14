Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 14

Today’s Birthday (10/14/21). Love lights your way this year. Disciplined, dedicated care grows your passion. Family finances change this autumn, before a creative victory lights up the winter. Joint ventures hit pay dirt next spring, before summer bonuses hit your personal account. Discover beauty, fun and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Share what you’re learning. Your experience can provide a valuable contribution. Take advantage of a lucky team opportunity. Launch. Sign contracts. All systems go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A lucky professional situation is worth developing. Adapt around recent changes. Take advantage of an opportunity to shine. Someone important is paying attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible to navigate changes. Doors long closed are opening. Expand your exploration in fascinating new directions. Follow a lucky clue. Take fresh territory.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Work with your partner to grab new profits. Sign contracts and file papers. Pay bills. Invest in savings. Collaborate to land a lucky catch.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a romantic opportunity. Conditions favor matters of heart and purpose. Disciplined efforts with your partner pay off. Make a deeper connection together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health and work. Check for changes. Discipline is required. Do what your coach or doctor recommends. Negotiate your way out of a corner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Adapt gracefully with changes. You can advance a romantic possibility. Prepare and practice. Stick to basics. Grab a lucky chance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a domestic improvement you’ve been wanting. Fix something before it breaks. Adapt for recent changes. Words and action now can reap satisfying results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Discover an answer you’ve been seeking. Adapt your story. Follow rules and instructions carefully and luck is on your side.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Words and actions align in a profitable direction. Discipline makes a difference. Get terms in writing. Send invoices and pay bills. Generate positive cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Use your power and confidence for good. Contribute for a passionate cause. Love motivates and energizes you. Make a personal transformation. You’re growing stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Privacy and tranquility provide peaceful conditions for productivity. Organize, sort and file away past projects. Adapt with recent changes. Prepare for what’s ahead.

Notable birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 93. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 84. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 84. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 83. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 82. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 81. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 75. Actor Greg Evigan is 68. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 65. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 63. Actor Lori Petty is 58. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 57. Actor Steve Coogan is 56. Singer Karyn White is 56. Actor Edward Kerr is 55. Actor Jon Seda is 51. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 47. Actor-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 46. Actor Stephen Hill is 45. Singer Usher is 43. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 42. Actor Ben Whishaw is 41.

