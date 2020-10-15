Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 15

Today’s Birthday (10/15/20). Fortify your home base this year. Domestic efforts pay outsized results. Winter changes with travels or studies reveal new possibilities with communication, networking and connection. A plot twist next summer points you toward an exciting new investigation. Adapt your environment for the ones you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Responsibilities could interrupt your fun. A challenge requires shared attention. Handle priorities and then reconnect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Exercise clears your mind and body. Score extra points for getting outside. Nature feeds your spirit. Beauty is restorative. Take frequent breaks to stay healthy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence for the ones you love. Support each other through changes. Relax and enjoy your favorite fun. Share sweetness with someone dear.