Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 21

Today’s Birthday (10/21/21). Let your heart be your guide this year. Grow skills and connections with steady, disciplined efforts. Shift family financial strategies this autumn, before a creative, artistic or network launch illuminates this winter. Shared accounts reap a springtime windfall, before summer income surges. Discover delightful romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow could stall or break down. Reinforce basic financial structures. Adapt around recent changes. Focus on short term needs. Shuffle and reorganize budgets.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Reflect and take it easy. Nurture yourself with familiar rituals and routines. Something you try now doesn’t work. Don’t take it personally. Patience pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider options. Clarify your direction. Adapt around a structural setback. Avoid expensive choices. Meditate on it. Focus on the here and now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A team challenge presents. Connect for shared support around unexpected circumstances. Resupply locally. Weigh pros and cons before choosing. Go for distance, not speed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen foundational supports with a professional project. Adapt to a surprise. Avoid overspending. Minimize risk or expense. Take charge for the results you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to consider the trail ahead before launching. Come up with backup plans. Changes could seem abrupt. Research reveals the necessary data. Study options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family finances. Unexpected changes require adaptation. Practice patience. Reduce risk and expense. Old assumptions get challenged. Listen for possibilities. Discover solutions together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate around a tight spot. Strengthen foundations and basic structures. Change direction intuitively. Avoid risk or hassle. Listening is more powerful than speaking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Moderate physical exertion. Unforeseen obstacles may block the path. Slow around tight corners. Prioritize your health, work and energy. Eat well and rest deeply.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of dear ones. A challenge develops. Curtail travel or expenses. Old beliefs get tested. Provide reliable support. Try new ideas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Home grounds and centers you. Avoid expense or fuss. Conserve energy and resources. Simplify and declutter. Make repairs and renovations. Organize for family comfort.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and investigate carefully. Reinforce basic structures before adding elaborations. Discretion is advised. Don’t take anything for granted. Get expert support when needed.

Notable birthdays: Actor Joyce Randolph is 97. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 81. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 80. Singer Elvin Bishop is 79. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 79. Actor Everett McGill is 76. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 75. Actor Dick Christie is 73. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 72. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 72. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 68. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 66. Singer Julian Cope is 64. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 64. Actor Ken Watanabe is 62. Actor Melora Walters is 61. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 50.

Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 48. Actor Jeremy Miller is 45.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0