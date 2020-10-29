Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 29

Today’s Birthday (10/29/20). Fortune favors creativity this year. Disciplined, steady efforts and communications realize the vision. Winter delays affect family finances, before a boost benefits your own income. Adapt to shifting markets and clients next summer, before a group venture gets profitable. Write, connect and express your view.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Ponder upcoming actions before getting started. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Imagine a personal project completed. Plan the steps to take. Take it easy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Try gentle pressure, rather than using force. It’s OK to pull into your shell. Postpone important decisions. Consider possible options. Rest and recharge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort despite a breakdown. Avoid controversy or upset. Bring your social skills and graciousness to the fore. Keep things cool.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance professionally by flowing around obstacles like water. Keep practicing your talents, arts and skills. Apply elbow grease to strengthen foundational elements. Build and grow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore and study your subject without taking unnecessary risks. Caution is advised, especially around travel. Strengthen the basic elements of your research.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to make and keep money. Handle financial matters, despite challenges. Take decisive action, while avoiding expensive complications. Monitor conditions carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your partner for shared support around a structural change or disruption. Passions may get stirred. Stay respectful. Lend a helping hand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow for sharp corners. Watch for physical obstacles. Prioritize health and wellness. Monitor conditions closely. Resist impulse actions. Strengthen basics before elaborating.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fun and romance flower with care. Share simple pleasures, games and passions, despite limitations, boundaries and barriers. Connect with someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Help clean a mess. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Avoid mistakes or misunderstandings. Upgrade basic foundational support structures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Communication can work miracles. You can see what isn’t working with a creative project. Edit, cut and polish. Don’t publish until it’s ready. Prepare persuasive hooks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on profitable endeavors. Your ideas are attracting attention. Work could interfere with playtime. Avoid risky business and go for stability. Harvest while you can.
Notable birthdays: Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 83. Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 82. Country singer Lee Clayton is 78. Rock musician Denny Laine is 76. Singer Melba Moore is 75. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 73. Actor Kate Jackson is 72. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 64. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 63. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 63. Actor Finola Hughes is 61. Singer Randy Jackson is 59. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 55. Actor Joely Fisher is 53. Rapper Paris is 53. Actor Rufus Sewell is 53. Actor Grayson McCouch is 52.
Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 51. Actor Winona Ryder is 49. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 48. Actor Gabrielle Union is 48. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 47. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 47. Actor Milena Govich is 44. Actor Jon Abrahams is 43. Actor Brendan Fehr is 43. Actor Ben Foster is 40. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 36. Actor Janet Montgomery is 35. Actor India Eisley is 27.
