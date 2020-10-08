Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 8

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let love lead you. Moderate a clash between normally gentle souls, for example. Learning to work together strengthens bonds. Share support with friends and allies.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Focus on work you love. Practice your special arts and talents. Polish presentations and turn on the charm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore new cultures, flavors and views. Discover hidden beauty, special music or mind-expanding art. Study a fascinating obsession. Expand your view through another’s perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial matters with a shared endeavor. Contribute to grow the venture or cause. Keep deadlines and promises. Get into a profitable groove.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate with your partner to refine the plan. Support each other through changes and challenges. Your routines are smoothing out. Adjust and tweak.