Today’s Birthday (10/10/19). Benefit through communication, connection and creativity this year. Small tasks over time can fulfill a domestic dream. Winter gatherings delight before professional matters call. Sidestep a communications barrier next summer before scoring a professional win. Gather, connect and share what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider something you think you know with beginner’s mind, as if for the first time. Discover surprising aspects of a familiar subject. Make plans to realize a long-term dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A community effort grows stronger through diversity of viewpoints. An opportunity could have long-term benefits. Pursue a shared vision or mission. Satisfying results are available.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Do the work and profit. Measure the ground taken. Money saved is money earned. Important people are paying attention. Focus for a powerful performance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you like to learn? A lucky break lights the way. Get materials and tools. Research through personal experience as well as another’s viewpoint.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for financial growth. Let your partner know what you need. A lucrative opportunity appears. A dream seems within reach. Work together for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen a close connection by sharing what’s in your heart. Authenticity is contagious. Another respects your honesty and vulnerability. Learn and grow together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Good news benefits your physical work, health and fitness. It energizes your performance and illuminates a path to achieving a long-desired goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your love life takes an unexpected twist for the better. You have a secret power source. Keep promises and bargains. Have fun with someone sweet.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Handle practical details on a domestic project. Surprises have positive benefits. Take advantage of a windfall. Discover treasures and place them agreeably. Create harmony.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Learn from an experienced teacher. Grasp the practical implications of what you’re discovering. A creative dream seems within reach. Research, study and write.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You can see where to focus your efforts for greatest profit. Analyze basic structures to reinforce them. Keep doing what works. Harness a lucrative opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream appears within reach. You have an unexpected advantage. Consider the consequences before acting. Accept divine inspiration. Choose your course and go.
Thought for Today: “We’re born alone, we live alone, we die alone. Only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we’re not alone.” — Orson Welles (1915-1985).
Notable birthdays: Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 89. Actor Peter Coyote is 78. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 73. Singer John Prine is 73. Actor Charles Dance is 73.
Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 71. Actress Jessica Harper is 70. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 69. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 66. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 65. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 61. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 61. Actress Julia Sweeney is 60. Actor Bradley Whitford is 60. Musician Martin Kemp is 58. Actress Jodi Benson is 58. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 56. Actress Rebecca Pidgeon is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 52. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 50. Actor Manu Bennett is 50. Actress Joelle Carter is 50. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is 50. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 46. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 45. Actress Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 41. Singer Mya is 40. Actor Dan Stevens is 37. Singer Cherie is 35. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 33. Actress Rose McIver is 31. Actress Aimee Teegarden is 30.
