Today’s Birthday (10/17/19). Expand your connections this year. Steadily invest energy, money and heart at home. Fun, family and romance grow and flower this winter before a twist at work disrupts routines. Make a communication shift next summer, inspiring a professional growth spurt. Network, link and share.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your networks for greater ease. Carpool or share efforts to conserve energy, money and time. Save trouble by reaching out and connecting.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The more you push, the more you can harvest. Gather all the fruit you can. Your efforts can become lucrative. Get help when needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable tides. Harness a surge of energy to lift a heavy load. Draw upon hidden resources. Invite participation. Feed everyone who shows up.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get away from crowds and noise. Peaceful spaces reap valuable productivity. Slow down, rest and consider options. Small changes can earn big rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork broadens your reach. Coordinate with friends to conserve resources and time. Strengthen infrastructure and stay in communication. Go for a rewarding prize.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional project. Energize your work and communications. You’ve got the power to make things happen. Get everyone in on the action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Everything seems possible. Travel light for a long-distance trek. Venture farther out. Monitor local news and conditions as well as what’s happening at your destination.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Move your enterprise forward with strong partnership. Send pitches, requests and queries. Collaborate to generate the funding to get the job done. Power ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can stabilize a wild situation. Expand your heart to include another’s point of view. Patience comes in handy. Organize and coordinate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Work to put your ideas into action. A physical push now gets farther than it ordinarily might. You’re especially energized. Leverage your position.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Love energizes and rejuvenates you. Relax and have fun with beloved people. Use something you’ve been saving. Express what’s in your heart. Connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply physical effort to domestic renovation projects for dramatic results. Clear the clutter and worn-out stuff. The more you complete, the more you gain.
Thought for Today: “If you believe that life is worth living then your belief will create the fact.” — Arthur Miller (1915-2005).
Notable birthdays: Actress Marsha Hunt is 102. Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 77. Singer Gary Puckett is 77. Actor Michael McKean is 72. Actor George Wendt is 71. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 70. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 63. Country singer Alan Jackson is 61. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 60. Movie director Rob Marshall is 59. Actor Grant Shaud is 59. Animator Mike Judge is 57. Rock singer-musician Fred LeBlanc (Cowboy Mouth) is 56. Actor-comedian Norm Macdonald is 56. Singer Rene’ Dif is 52. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 51. Actor Wood Harris is 50. Singer Wyclef Jean is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 50. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 48. Rapper Eminem is 47. Actress Sharon Leal is 47. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 45. Rock musician Sergio Andrade is 42. Actress Felicity Jones is 36. Actor Chris Lowell is 35. Actor Dee Jay Daniels is 31.
