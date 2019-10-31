Today’s Birthday (10/31/19). Your profitable ventures flower this year. Provide dedicated and reliable communication to maximize benefits. A creative breakthrough this winter motivates a change of destination Adapt to a financial challenge next summer before your exploration reveals amazing treasures. Accept stewardship of your bountiful garden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about an educational adventure that you’re planning. Get tickets in advance to save. Consider your budget and plan carefully for the best experience.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow shared accounts. Miscommunications between partners with Mercury retrograde can interrupt and frustrate. Guard patience over the next three weeks. Clarify mistakes right away. Connect with humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep equipment in working order. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing your physical routines. Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home with Mercury retrograde. Review old papers, photos and possessions. Make repairs before things break. Revise household infrastructure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care with communications with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, invoices and collections with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Revise and refine your message. Avoid misunderstandings with Mercury retrograde. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Re-establish old bonds.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Consider transitions, past and future. Nurture old friends and connections over the next three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Team misunderstandings could cause delays. Review professional data closely with Mercury retrograde. Guard against communication breakdowns. Back up hard drives, important documents and archives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make educational plans and itineraries for later exploration with Mercury retrograde. Reduce travel and shipping over three weeks. Communicate thoughtfully. Keep confidences. Make deadlines.
Thought for Today: “Success is a public affair. Failure is a private funeral.” — Rosalind Russell, American actress (1911-1976).
Notable birthdays: Actress Lee Grant is 94. Former astronaut Michael Collins is 89. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 88. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 82. Actor Ron Rifkin is 81.
Actress Sally Kirkland is 78. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 74. Actor Stephen Rea is 73. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 72. Actress Deidre Hall is 72. TV show host Jane Pauley is 69. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 62. Movie director Peter Jackson is 58. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 58. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 56. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 56. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 56. Actor Rob Schneider is 55. Country singer Darryl Worley is 55. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 54. Rap musician Adrock is 53. Songwriter Adam Schlesinger is 52. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 52. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 50. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 49. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 48. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 46. Actress Piper Perabo is 43. Actor Brian Hallisay is 41. Actress Samaire Armstrong is 39. Folk-rock musician Tay Strathairn (Dawes) is 39. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 39. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 38. Actor Justin Chatwin is 37. Actor Scott Clifton is 35. Actress Vanessa Marano is 27. Actress Holly Taylor is 22. Actress Danielle Rose Russell is 20. Actress-singer Willow Smith is 19.
