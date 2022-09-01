Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 1

Today’s Birthday (09/01/22). Fortune favors family finances this year. Steady practices build physical strength, energy and endurance. Autumn brings domestic delights, before winter redirects your career. Discoveries and solutions blossom this spring, before resolving a family challenge next summer. Rake in and conserve a bountiful harvest.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves. Grab a lucky opportunity for expansion with a collaborative effort. Pursue lucrative possibilities together. Don't get sidetracked. Stick to basic priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces for common cause. Together, you’re a powerful force. Slow to find a way around barriers. Strategize solutions. Don't give up. You've got this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize your workout with good food and rest. Slow around physical challenges. Focus on the basics. Choose stable footing. Healthy practices build strength.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun, family and romance. Manage fundamental responsibilities. Keep your promises. Patiently untangle a puzzle. Listen and learn from each other. Love is the answer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Relax and consider domestic plans carefully before investing time or money. Resolve design challenges. Focus on basic priorities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep an open mind. Solutions to a creative puzzle could lie in plain sight. You're especially clever. Reinforce structural elements. Edit, clarify and highlight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Rake in the cash. Patiently navigate hurdles or obstacles. Assumptions may be false. Keep your promises and an open mind. Play by the rules.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and confident. Gentle pressure works better than force today. Listen carefully. Adapt around unexpected pitfalls. You can win. Prioritize personal matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Privacy suits your mood. Organize plans and preparations. Focus on basic elements. Simplify to reduce friction points. Go for peaceful productivity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice diplomacy in tense group situations. Consider different viewpoints and arguments. Hold your temper. Keeping your cool is contagious. Connect and share community support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prepare deliverables for a professional inspection. Polish the presentation. Manage logistical or creative complications. Practice diplomacy. Crazy dreams seem possible. Prioritize fundamental elements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel and adventure call you out. The road has twists and pitfalls. Slow for tricky sections. Confirm reservations. Prepare carefully. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Notable birthdays: Actor George Maharis is 94. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 87. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 84. Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83. Actor Don Stroud is 79. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 78. Singer Archie Bell is 78. Singer Barry Gibb is 76. Rock musician Greg Errico is 74. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 72. Singer Gloria Estefan is 65. Jazz musician Boney James is 61. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 59. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 58. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 56. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 51. Actor Maury Sterling is 51. Rock singer JD Fortune is 49. Actor Scott Speedman is 47. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 46. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 41. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones is 40. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 38. Actor Aisling Loftus is 32.