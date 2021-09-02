Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 2

Today’s Birthday (09/02/21). Health is your true wealth this year. Disciplined practices grow your capacities to new levels. Your professional status grows this summer, leading to changing educational priorities this autumn. Domestic renovations support family time this winter, before you launch into springtime adventure. Nurture yourself to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Dedication fulfills a domestic dream. Plan your moves before committing. Measure before cutting. Harmony may require effort. Plan your inspiring vision and research options.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take practical steps to advance a creative project. Craft strong bones to hang your case on. Don’t present unfinished work. Articulate dreams, visions and possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Costs may be higher than expected. Don’t drain reserves. Simplify plans. Slow to avoid mistakes. You can get what you need. Make detailed arrangements.