Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 24

Today’s Birthday (09/24/20). Benefits flow through family this year. Realize domestic dreams through consistent action. Shared finances could seem inconsistent. Shift travel or study directions this winter, before a communications breakthrough. Resolve a creative challenge next summer, before your investigation reveals treasure. Home renovation and connection flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Recent changes have shuffled the cards, and new options open now. Choose with logic rather than emotion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Educational puzzles present barriers. Wait for doors to open. Patience and silence can allow the conditions to ripen for growth. Enjoy the scenery.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt shared finances to new circumstances. Keep contributing as you can. Discover resources where least expected. Edit and prepare a pitch for later presentation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Release old baggage to advance a level with your partner. Listen to another view. Revise plans to suit changing circumstances. Look to the future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and work, despite unexpected challenges. You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Clear your head with a walk outside.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Necessity is the mother of invention. Adapt to unplanned changes using what you already have. Nurture what you love. Create something beautiful together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Adapt to new circumstances. Adjust domestic spaces to work for each housemate. Keep clearing clutter. Pass on extra stuff.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Seek out clarity. Research the back story. News sound bites could miss the bigger picture. Get feedback from respected sources. Study the issues.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Practice simple frugality. Exchange resources. Trade, barter and give things away. Use what you’ve kept hidden. You can get what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal cause without forcing things. Flow like water around obstacles. Remain willing to learn, and abandon expectations. Take charge. You’re empowered.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy your private bubble. Quiet your mind to recharge. Review and update plans. Adapt to recent changes. Rituals soothe your spirit. Rest and relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Community connection satisfies a natural desire to contribute. Check in with neighbors and friends. Listen to intuition. Share resources and news around the circle.
Notable birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 81. Singer Barbara Allbut Brown (The Angels) is 80. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 78. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 78. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 74. Actor Gordon Clapp is 72. Actor Harriet Walter is 70. Songwriter Holly Knight is 64. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 62. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 58. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos is 58. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 51. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 51. Actor Megan Ward is 51. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 49. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45. Actor Ian Bohen is 44. Actor Justin Bruening is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 38. Actor Erik Stocklin is 38. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 33. Actor Grey Damon is 33. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 32. Actor Ben Platt is 27.
