Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and work, despite unexpected challenges. You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Clear your head with a walk outside.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Necessity is the mother of invention. Adapt to unplanned changes using what you already have. Nurture what you love. Create something beautiful together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Adapt to new circumstances. Adjust domestic spaces to work for each housemate. Keep clearing clutter. Pass on extra stuff.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Seek out clarity. Research the back story. News sound bites could miss the bigger picture. Get feedback from respected sources. Study the issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Practice simple frugality. Exchange resources. Trade, barter and give things away. Use what you’ve kept hidden. You can get what you need.