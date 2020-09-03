Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 3

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Roads that previously seemed blocked could open. Communication, organization, planning and preparation allow your exploration to advance. Connect in new ways to strengthen networks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider another’s point of view. Focus on maintaining functional systems, and keep the machinery flowing smoothly. Find a financial solution. Collaborate for shared gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share support. Words can get twisted in unexpected ways. An answer may seem elusive. Treat your partner with patience and kindness. Allow extra consideration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Go for excellence. Your performance has been gaining attention. Talk about the results you’d love to see. Patiently, persistently practice. Slow and steady wins.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can get the results you’re after. Listen to elders and your inner wisdom. Follow your emotions as well as intellect. Lead with heart.