Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 8

Today’s Birthday (09/08/22). Silver rains into shared coffers this year. Strengthen physical performance with consistent routines. Sweet autumn family gatherings delight, before a professional challenge requires attention this winter. Spring research and exploration opens new frontiers, leading to summer renovation, relocation or household changes. Together, generate lucrative gains.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Adapt around changes together. Reinforce shared communication channels and support structures. Strengthen bonds with your community, clubs and teams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional possibilities. Business changes can reveal hidden opportunities. Avoid impulsive moves. Reinforce basic foundational structures. Advance a dream one step at a time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate an educational opportunity. Don’t make any abrupt moves. Plan your route, confirm reservations and stay in communication. A delightful adventure can unfold.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Figure out how to pay for something you’d like. Collaborate for common gain. You can find what you need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sync up with your partner. Once you’re on the same page you can accomplish wonders. Pull together around a tricky section. Practice the basics.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets powerful results. Raise performance levels with support from coaches, doctors and mentors. Master basic moves before getting tricky. Nurture health and fitness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fun revives your spirit. Give in to romantic banter, idle chatter and indulgent pursuits. Play games. Hang around. Enjoy the company of people you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get domestic. Rearrange furniture. Make repairs and upgrades. Revive a room with soap, scrubbing and paint. Or simply cook up something delicious with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Choose words carefully. Edit, revise and rearrange for clarity. You’re especially creative and clever. Articulate ideas, potential and possibilities. Make a persuasive case.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow despite an unexpected twist. Simplify plans and expectations, while strengthening financial foundations. Keep deadlines and promises. Generate tidy profits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with a personal passion. Learn from a master. Practice. Put your heart into your project. Adapt with changing conditions. Strengthen fundamental elements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy your private thinking spot. Savor rituals and traditions. An abrupt attitude change is possible. Review plans. Adapt for new circumstances. Discover hidden opportunities.

Notable birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 82. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 81. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 80. Author Ann Beattie is 75. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 72. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 72. Musician Will Lee is 70. Actor Heather Thomas is 65. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 62.

Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 60. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 57. Alternative country singer Neko Case is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Actor Martin Freeman is 51. Actor David Arquette is 51. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 50. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 47. Actor Larenz Tate is 47. Actor Nathan Corddry is 45. R&B singer Pink is 43. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 42. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 20.