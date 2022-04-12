Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 12

Today’s Birthday (04/12/22). Grow through building alliances this year. Steady teamwork generates valuable networks and results. Surging spring profits can support your family through summer challenges or shortfalls. Shared finances get an autumn boost, easing your own winter income delays. Collaborate for a common cause and win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Words and action align. Work with a trusted coach. All that practice is paying off. Discuss technique, tips and tricks. Raise the performance level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Catch a lucky break. Romantic dreams can come true. Things may not look Instagram perfect. Follow inspiration and passion. Discover wonderful synchronicity. Discuss the possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Converse with family and housemates about the domestic improvements you’d like to make. Elements of your vision can come true naturally. Share ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk your way around a challenging puzzle. Follow rules carefully. Good fortune and dreams align. Clean messes. Tell the truth. Share a great story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Exceed your own financial expectations by reinforcing the basics. Abandon illusive or ephemeral distractions. Maintain lucrative practices and routines. Keep your customers satisfied.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the result you want. Coordinate and communicate. Clean messes to restore integrity. Follow the rules impeccably. Dress for success and win.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Envision new possibilities. Complete old projects and put things away. Clean, sort and organize. Plan and prepare. Get especially productive behind closed doors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Opportunities arise with help from friends. Connect and let people know what you’re up to. Support others with their efforts. Share resources and enthusiasm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Address a professional challenge. Discuss strategies to make a deadline. Your vision may seem distant. Strengthen foundational structures. Find what you need in your networks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study potential solutions. You can see what’s not working. Imagine possibilities and share them. Consider a future worth dreaming for. Lay the foundations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Imagine realizing a dream with your partner. It may seem improbable. Consider what it might take. Budgets allow for specificity. Share your ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance can arise in unlikely moments, unscheduled situations and despite a sink full of dishes. Support your partner and be supported. Have fun together.

Notable birthdays: Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 83. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 82. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 78. Actor Ed O’Neill is 76. Actor Dan Lauria is 75. Talk show host David Letterman is 75. Author Scott Turow is 73. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 71. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 70. Singer Pat Travers is 68. Actor Andy Garcia is 66. Movie director Walter Salles is 66. Country singer Vince Gill is 65. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 64. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 64. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 60. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 58. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor Alicia Coppola is 54. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 52.

Actor Retta is 52. Actor Marley Shelton is 48. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 28.

