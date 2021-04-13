Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 13

Today’s Birthday (04/13/21). Grow stronger together this year. Coordinated collaboration builds satisfying shared gain. Adapting around travel or study barriers this spring leads to a creative summer abuzz with connections. Navigate financial obstacles this winter to prepare for a most excellent adventure. Teamwork can realize impossible dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities hide underneath changes. Carefully manage an unexpected financial situation. Strengthen foundational structures. Take your best shot when the timing is right.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You may not think you can manage this, but you can. Reinforce the basics. Go for a personal dream, despite unexpected changes. Take one step after another.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into peaceful productivity mixed with nostalgic reflection and rest. Consider things from a higher perspective. Put away what’s completed. Prepare for what’s next.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team to adapt to shifting conditions. Find a way to make lemonade from unexpected lemons. Don’t overextend. Listen to unorthodox ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Engage with a professional challenge. All is not as it appears. Changing markets and business conditions offer hidden opportunities. Seek and find a silver lining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — An educational exploration takes an unexpected twist. Rely on an experienced guide or teacher. Don’t rush into anything. Consider options and potential. Reflect and ruminate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate financial decisions with your partner. Shift the budget to adapt for unexpected expenses. Frugality now pays later. Reconsider old assumptions as new conditions arise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your partner is a big help. Pull together with recent changes. Support each other to overcome a challenge. Shift directions intuitively. Collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Optimize conditions for best physical performance. Slow for sharp corners. Don’t push too hard or risk hitting a wall. Get plenty of good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Let romance and fun win the day. Treat yourself with loving kindness. Share it with your dearest ones. Savor favorite flavors and pastimes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Fix hardware before it breaks, especially where water is involved. Renovation or relocation requires a shift. Sort and organize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your message to the news. Share solutions with recent changes. Connect and communicate with your networks for the latest. Choose words carefully.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 88. Actor Edward Fox is 84. Actor Paul Sorvino is 82. R&B singer Lester Chambers is 81. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 79. Rock musician Jack Casady is 77. Actor Tony Dow is 76. Singer Al Green is 75. Actor Ron Perlman is 71. Actor William Sadler is 71. Singer Peabo Bryson is 70. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 70. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 69. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 67. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 64.
Actor Saundra Santiago is 64. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 61. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 58. Actor Page Hannah is 57. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea is 57. Rock musician Marc Ford is 55. Reggae singer Capleton is 54. Actor Ricky Schroder is 51. Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 49. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 48. Singer Lou Bega is 46. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 45. Actor Kyle Howard is 43. Actor Kelli Giddish is 41. Actor Courtney Peldon is 40. Pop singer Nellie McKay is 39. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 39. Actor Allison Williams is 33. Actor Hannah Marks is 28.