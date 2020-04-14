Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 14

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for more ease and fun. Manage practical tasks to fulfill deadlines and goals. Compromise when necessary. Reduce stress through coordination and shared support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The work is in the details. Modify and adjust to tune from your most recent performance. Assess and evaluate. Provide the missing ingredients.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the company. Apply practical solutions to recent challenges. Love heals and soothes. Provide compassion, support and understanding. Someone special finds that attractive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take your attention. Consider long-range plans. Replenish reserves and work together on home organization and improvement projects. Plan and budget carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all considerations. Anticipate changes and prepare the messaging. Write and edit statements, pitches and invitations. Hone and revise down to the gold.