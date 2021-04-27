Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 27

Today’s Birthday (04/27/21). Take your career to new heights this year. Backstage efforts, disciplined preparation and study build a professional surge. Resolve spring challenges with shared accounts before a personal financial windfall this summer. Reinventing yourself this winter leads to surging collaborative profits. Your work is gaining respect.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Support shared accounts. Revise professional plans over the next five months, with Capricorn Pluto retrograde. Advancement on long-term goals could seem slowed. Rest and recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise research, with Pluto retrograde for five months. Plan an educational adventure, conference, vacation or class, for later in the year to minimize risk.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize your work and health. Monitor shared finances closely for five months, with Pluto retrograde. Review investments and plan for long-term growth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Find romance in simple nothings. Reconsider routines with your partner over Pluto’s five-month retrograde phase. Reassess what’s important. Support each other with changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts soothe. Review and revise health and fitness plans over five months, with Capricorn Pluto retrograde to support your physical, mental and spiritual growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Edit and refine communications. Review creative projects, with Pluto retrograde. Tune instruments, practice and prepare for a performance later in the year.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Bring home the bacon. Plan future domestic renovations, with Pluto retrograde. Make an inspiration folder. Research prices and confirm contractors. Imagine perfection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new personal phase. Edit creative projects, with Pluto retrograde. Launch a major promotion later in the year. Get your ducks in a row.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Meditate and reflect. Refine routines to save money, with Pluto retrograde. Reassess and develop what you’ve acquired. Conserve resources. Learn from past successes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with social changes. The next five months favor healing, with Pluto retrograde in your sign. Release old baggage. Review personal priorities. Alter course to suit.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A new professional phase dawns. Revise plans, with Pluto retrograde for five months. Reduce speculation and risk. Practice and prepare. Launch later this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore new directions. For five months, with Pluto retrograde, reimagine social structures. Participate with community planning. Learn from the past while adapting with changes.
Notable birthdays: Actor Anouk Aimee is 89. Rock musician Jim Keltner is 79. Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52′s) is 73. R&B singer Herb Murrell (The Stylistics) is 72. Actor Douglas Sheehan is 72. Rock musician Ace Frehley is 70. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is 70. Pop singer Sheena Easton is 62. Actor James Le Gros is 59. Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 56. Singer Mica Paris is 52. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is 52. Actor David Lascher is 49. Actor Maura West is 49. Actor Sally Hawkins is 45. Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Rock singer-musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 42. Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 39. Actor Francis Capra is 38. Actor Ari Graynor is 38. Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 37. Actor Sheila Vand is 36. Actor Jenna Coleman is 35. Actor William Moseley is 34. Singer Lizzo is 33. Actor Emily Rios is 32. Singer Allison Iraheta is 29.