Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 28

Today’s Birthday (04/28/20). Discover unimagined wonders this year. Expand your career with steady practice. Adjust shared budgets this summer, before creative inspiration propels your work to new heights. Shift educational directions around a barrier. Surmount a financial obstacle next winter, before family fortunes flourish. Share what you’re learning.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical domestic objectives. Don’t argue with a brick wall. Minimize risks and simplify. Slow and listen for what’s missing. Try new recipes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Old methods may not work in a new situation. Get creative and innovate. Necessity is the mother of invention. Share dreams and visions. Discuss new rules.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep track of expenses and income. Figure out a way around a financial challenge. Get farther than expected. Uncover the underlying motivations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your patience, even when others do not. You can weather this disruption to the status quo. Look for silver linings. Pursue a personal dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before launching into action. Plot your course in great detail. Follow rules carefully and adapt to changes. Listen to your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize. Discuss priorities and responsibilities with your team. Get clear on the goal and your part to win it. Shoulder your load.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your career. New facts dispel old fears. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned. Don’t take things personally. Let bygones be bygones.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Study options and possibilities. Find alternate routes to your destination. Sometimes the best option is to do nothing. Have patience. Keep the faith.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all considerations before making financial changes. Adapt to shifting conditions. Reduce spending and debt. Keep your objective in mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate around a challenge. Cultivate compassion. Respond thoughtfully to a surprise. Caution is advised. Make quiet inroads. Lend a hand for common support.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid distractions and keep practicing to grow stronger. Prioritize health and fitness. Don’t overextend. Nature revitalizes your spirit. Keep a dream alive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a romantic dream come true. Patience serves you well. Sketch your ideas. Postpone travel or fuss. Relax at home. Family comes first.
Thought for Today: “We have two lives... the one we learn with and the life we live with after that.” — Bernard Malamud, American author (1914-1986).
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 90. Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 79. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 71. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 70. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 68. Actress Mary McDonnell is 68. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 67. Actress Nancy Lee Grahn is 64. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 60. Rapper Too Short is 54. Actress Bridget Moynahan is 49. Actor Chris Young is 49. Rapper Big Gipp is 48. Actor Jorge Garcia is 47. Actress Elisabeth Rohm is 47. Actress Penelope Cruz is 46. Actor Nate Richert is 42. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 42. Actress Jessica Alba is 39. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 38. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz is 34. Actress Aleisha Allen is 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!