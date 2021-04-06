Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 6

Today’s Birthday (04/06/21). Friendship and collaboration pay this year. Steady connection and participation lead to satisfying shared accomplishments. Altering itineraries and plans to adapt this spring inspires a creative summer communications surge. Find new financial resources this winter, before launching a delightful exploration. Discoveries and benefits flow through connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Everything is coming together. Connect with friends for a common cause dear to your heart. Launch community projects, events and initiatives. Realize bold plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Push ahead to advance your professional agenda. Make bold strides forward. Grab a lucky opportunity. Negotiate favorable terms. Sign on the dotted line.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Conditions favor your educational exploration. Make bold discoveries and leap ahead. Disciplined actions can carry you to new heights. Go for a valuable prize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to launch a joint venture to new levels. Build and elaborate on strong financial foundations. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity for shared profits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Together, you’re even more amazing. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Pursue shared passions and possibilities. Fall in love all over again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — All that practice is paying off. You’re growing physically stronger. Stay in action for peak performance. Do what you love. Your work is in demand.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Luck is on your side, and so is Cupid. Pursue passion with discipline and heart for satisfying results. Everything seems possible. Your charms are captivating.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Deepen family connections. Share traditions, celebrations and milestones. Beautify domestic spaces and share delicious treats. Discover buried treasure. Learn from someone you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A creative opportunity blossoms. Articulate, clarify and edit. Distill to essential elements. Express your heart and share your love. Communication leads to delightful possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Generate lucrative deals, bargains and agreements. Sign contracts and launch initiatives. Take advantage of favorable conditions to grow and expand. Pull in a hefty harvest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A personal project takes off. Positive attention builds confidence. Dress for success. Polish your presentation. Use your powers for good. Graciously thank your supporters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor special alone time. Indulge in private rituals. Reflect on the past as you plan for the future. Imagine what you want for yourself and others.
Notable birthdays: Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 93. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 84. Actor Roy Thinnes is 83. Movie director Barry Levinson is 79. Actor John Ratzenberger is 74. Actor Patrika Darbo is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 70. Actor Marilu Henner is 69. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 68. Actor Michael Rooker is 66. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 65. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 61. Rock singer-musician Black Francis is 56. Actor Ari Meyers is 52. Actor Paul Rudd is 52. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 49. Actor Zach Braff is 46. Actor Joel Garland is 46. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 45. Actor Teddy Sears is 44. Jazz and R&B musician Robert Glasper is 43. Actor Eliza Coupe is 40. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 39. Actor Bret Harrison is 39. Actor Charlie McDermott is 31.