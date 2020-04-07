Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 7

Today’s Birthday (04/07/20). Your professional status blossoms this year. Build and strengthen a powerful team for success. Summer itinerary changes lead to a sweet family phase before a professional shift requires navigation. Edit communications for changing news next winter, before your exploration takes wing. Climb that ladder.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impetuous moves. Navigate a turning point with your partner under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Libra Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Libra Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Thought for Today: “Money is in some respects life’s fire: it is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master.” — P.T. Barnum, American showman (born 1810, died this date in 1891).
Notable birthdays: Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 85. Country singer Bobby Bare is 85. Rhythm-and-blues singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 83. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 82. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 81. Actress Roberta Shore is 77. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 73. Singer John Oates is 72. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 69. Country musician John Dittrich is 69. Actor Jackie Chan is 66. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 66. Actor Russell Crowe is 56. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 56.
Actor Bill Bellamy is 55. Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 55. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 46. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 45. Actress Heather Burns is 45. Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 45. Actor Kevin Alejandro is 44. Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 41. Actress Sian Clifford is 38. Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 35. Christian rock singer Tauren Wells is 34. Actor Ed Speleers is 32. Actor Conner Rayburn is 21.
