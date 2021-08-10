Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Today’s Birthday (08/10/21). Grow with a partner this year. Steady coordination and collaboration provide outsized results. Summer connections with friends, groups and community flower before a career shift reorients this autumn. Winter sparkles with family, love and romance, leading to professional triumph. Share your heart.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions. Energize physical efforts by getting your heart involved. Get out and get moving! Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance could blossom unexpectedly. Allow for spontaneous synchronicity. Stay flexible. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with family, friends and your sweetheart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Cook something delicious. Domestic renovation projects satisfy. Verify the investment of time and money first. Profit from a dreamer’s vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Changes in the news reveal hidden opportunities. Get into an intellectual puzzle. Write your views. Make valuable connections. Get creative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Grab the most promising one first. Avoid distractions. Go for substance over symbolism. Negotiate rates and terms. Replenish reserves.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucky break is worth pursuing. Grab an opportunity for personal growth and development. You’re learning valuable tricks. Handle basic responsibilities and postpone the rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful, quiet spot for reflection. Indulge in private rituals. Process recent transitions. Make a spiritual connection. Revise plans for new possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets lucky. Take advantage to advance your mission. Push and you can win satisfying ground. Share ideas and information. Collaborate for common gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Focus closely to meet deadlines. Someone important is paying attention. Polish your professional presentation, brand and image. Deliver the goods.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Organize your exploration. Investigate a curiosity. Study options, possibilities and potential. Discover beauty where least expected, hidden treasures and fascinating revelations. Learn valuable tricks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared investments and finances. Take advantage of good conditions for growth. Collaborate to manage family obligations and still put aside something for later.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rely on your partner with an opportunity. Support each other and coordinate for greater ease and efficiency. Work as a team. Share the love.
Notable birthdays: Singer Ronnie Spector is 78. Actor James Reynolds is 75. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 74. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 72. Singer Patti Austin is 71. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 69. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 67. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 62. Actor Antonio Banderas is 61. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 60. Singer Julia Fordham is 59. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 58. Actor Chris Caldovino is 58. Singer Neneh Cherry is 57. Singer Aaron Hall is 57. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 54. Actor Sean Blakemore is 54. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 53. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 50. Actor Angie Harmon is 49.