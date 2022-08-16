Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 16

Today’s Birthday (08/16/22). Expand boundaries this year. Steady partnership and collaboration strengthens shared ventures. Change directions around a creative barrier this summer, for renewed autumn passion, beauty and love. Support friends through changes this winter, before your career leaps to new levels next spring. Explore enticing possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Accept a lucrative challenge. Take good notes. It pays to advertise. Track numbers. Upgrade technology for an edge. Take advantage of favorable conditions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and intuitive. Stay flexible. A surprise boosts self-esteem. Discuss insights, ideas and intentions. What change would you love? Invent new possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Wear privacy like an invisibility cloak. Get lost in your own thoughts. An old dream inspires again. Don’t push yourself. Consider news and potential.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends could surprise you. Secrets may get revealed. Gossip can come back to bite you. Stick to shared commitments, goals and values. Collaboration scores.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Harness a brilliant idea at work. Friends help you make the connection you need. Solicit technical advice from an expert. Find a practical solution.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. Do the homework. Discuss with friends what you’re learning and other esoteric subjects. Other perspectives offer insight. Dig for a clue.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — The action is behind the scenes. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Collaboration pays. Money saved is money earned. Put together lucrative deals. Replenish reserves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to communications, intuition and unspoken clues with your partner. Don’t push their sensitivities. Shared support eases the load. Learn from an expert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to check the road ahead. Caution is advised. Prioritize health, work and energy. Stick to reliable terrain. Extra rest and good food restore you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Conditions could get romantic. Discover a lucky break. Intuition provides one possible road map to success. Listen and learn. Have fun with someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make renovations or repairs. Confer with family to assess. Update home technology or systems. Contribute to provide household comforts. Cook or clean. Enjoy the results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — If you want different results, say something different. Change comes through communication. Ask questions. A brilliant idea sparks. Imagine possibilities and write them down.

Notable birthdays: Actor Ann Blyth is 94. Actor Gary Clarke is 89. Actor Julie Newmar is 89. Actor-singer Ketty Lester is 88. Actor John Standing is 88. Actor Anita Gillette is 86. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 82. Actor Bob Balaban is 77. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 77. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 76. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 74. Actor Marshall Manesh is 72. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 70. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 69. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 69. Movie director James Cameron is 68. Actor Jeff Perry is 67. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 65. Actor Laura Innes is 65. Singer Madonna is 64. Actor Angela Bassett is 64.

Actor Timothy Hutton is 62. Actor Steve Carell is 60. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 58. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 55. Actor Andy Milder is 54. Actor Seth Peterson is 52. Country singer Emily Strayer (The Chicks) is 50. Actor George Stults is 47. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 42. Actor Cam Gigandet is 40. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 37. Actor Cristin Milioti is 37. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 36. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 36. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 36. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 35. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 35. NHL goalie Carey Price is 35. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 34. Actor Rumer Willis is 34. Actor Parker Young is 34. Rapper Young Thug is 31. Actor Cameron Monaghan is 29. U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 25.