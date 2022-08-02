Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 2

Today’s Birthday (08/02/22). Bold discoveries highlight this year. Coordinate routines and practices for strong collaboration. Summer changes could disrupt and postpone the fun, before autumn romantic connections and creative breakthroughs. Winter social challenges alter team plans, before your career takes off next autumn. Study, investigate and learn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support with a challenge. Together, you can advance. Make your own good luck. Fortune follows dedication and initiative. Love finds a way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Music, art and interesting ideas occupy your heart and mind. Take a walk outside. Nature soothes nerves frazzled from busy schedules. Breathe deeply.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Accept a challenge. Love is the game and the prize. A barrier could intervene between you and your objective. Patiently persist. Listen and learn.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters take your attention. Manage home repairs and upgrades. A little elbow grease goes a long way. Share something delicious at home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider different options with a creative challenge. Get to the heart of the message. Practice diplomacy and skill with words. Open when opportunity knocks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance sales, marketing and income production projects despite obstacles. Reduce risks. Set up autografts to maximize savings with minimal suffering. Provide excellent value.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal initiative attracts good fortune. Determine what you want and go for it. Action inspired by love wins. Nurture yourself with extra care.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and process a recent transition. Reduce noise, crowds or distractions. Direct action, meditation and intuition for love. Speculate and plan for what's next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Clarify issues between friends. Find common ground. Love is the most powerful force in the universe. Enjoy shared purpose. Stand for each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tackle a professional challenge. Find creative solutions in unexpected places. Keep an open mind and heart. Energize efforts to realize a great idea.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Embark on an exploration beyond familiar trails. Investigate and discover a wider perspective. Try new flavors and experiences.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review accounts and statements. Handle administrative paperwork and documentation. Send applications, thanks and invoices. Manage finances for shared support. Collaborate and thrive together.

Notable birthdays: Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 85. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 77. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 72. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: "The Munsters") is 69. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 67. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 65. Singer Mojo Nixon is 65. Actor Victoria Jackson is 63. Actor Apollonia is 63. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 60. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 58. Rock musician John Stanier is 54. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 52. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 50. Actor Sam Worthington is 46. Actor Edward Furlong is 45. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: "Today") is 41. Actor Marci Miller is 37. Singer Charli XCX is 30. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 30.