Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/22). Family prosperity grows this year. Steady action energizes your health and fitness. Renovations and changes at home this summer prepare the space for sweet autumn family gatherings. Winter opportunities redirect your career, before springtime research develops in exciting directions. Profits benefit shared accounts.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Imagine a domestic change you would love. What would it take? Research options, ideas and materials. Adapt for current conditions. Make a practical upgrade.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and learn new facets of an old dream. Can you weave these insights into a current creative project? Don't get intimidated. You're especially clever.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on money making activities. Handle practical details. Prepare estimates, bids and invoices. Don't worry about the future. Advance a dream step by step.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An old dream comes back to haunt you. Doors that had been shut before may be open now. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Take charge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Savor peaceful settings. Nature inspires. Look back for insight on the road ahead. An old dream has new potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The impossible seems accessible. Consider all possibilities with a team venture. Use what you've learned. New facts dispel old fears. Develop strategies for success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your cool. Patience rewards. Professional challenges require adaptations. Someone is paying attention. Lead by example. Pass an ethical test. Status rises naturally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Investigate and research the possibilities. Dig for hidden truths. A crazy idea could work. Keep your objective in mind. Consider from another view.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. Leave nothing to chance. Strategize to add to shared holdings. Manage finances for growth. Realize long-term dreams one step at a time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate actions to save time, energy and money. Romantic dreams seem possible. Keep an open mind. Take turns taking charge. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practice to improve physical performance. Balance intense workouts with deep rest and good food. Pace yourself. Take frequent breaks for lasting endurance. Enjoy the ride.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Don’t worry. Set fears aside for now. Have fun with people you love. Share joys, passions and sorrows. Reconnect.

Notable birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 92. Actor Barbara Eden is 91. Political satirist Mark Russell is 90. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 88. Actor Richard Sanders is 82. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 80. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 78. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 75. Actor David Robb is 75. Singer Linda Thompson is 75. Actor Shelley Long is 73. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 73. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Queen Noor of Jordan is 71. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 71. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 66. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 61. Actor Jay Mohr is 52. Actor Ray Park is 48. Actor Scott Caan is 46. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 45. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 45. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 44. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 42. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 41. Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 39. Dance musician Sky Blu is 36. Actor Kimberly Matula is 34. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 34.