Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Today’s Birthday (08/30/22). Family collaboration gets especially lucrative this year. Steady practices build physical capacities and skills. Summer brings domestic renewal for joyful home gatherings this autumn. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before studies reveal exciting new frontiers. Save and grow shared resources, assets and investments.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Provide support with a partner’s challenge. Reinforce basic structures first. Contribute to a miracle. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Help clean up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize healthy practices, despite a breakdown. Provide extra support. Take it slow. Nurture yourself with delicious foods and deep sleep. Get your heart pumping.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Align words and actions for a passion project. Love reveals hidden solutions. Focus on foundational elements. Get creative and express what’s in your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements advance with coordinated action. Get family aligned. Keep systems in working order. Clear space. Enjoy home comforts with a good story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Network and collaborate with a creative challenge. Reinforce basic structures. Edit carefully before publishing. A pinch of preparation is worth a pound of cure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a profitable job. Maintain positive cash flow. Resolve a problem and strengthen foundations for success. Your work is appreciated. Enjoy the rewards.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find ready support with a personal change. Start with basic elements. Clarify communications. You can get what you say you want. Listen to your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Wrap yourself in privacy and peace. Organize to solve a puzzle. Find what’s missing. Highlight basics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share data, resources and support with friends. Lend a hand with a big job. Teamwork advances a passion project. What comes around goes around.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional possibilities. Career matters occupy you. Take action to resolve a breakdown. Friends help you advance. Let people know what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your sphere of influence. Widen your knowledge and understanding. Study and learn new tricks. Expand your repertoire. Investigate possibilities and choose the best.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Manage joint accounts, assets and policies. Strategize to grow lucrative endeavors together. Manage taxes, legal and insurance matters. Share tasks.

Notable birthdays: Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 83. Actor Ben Jones is 81. Actor John Kani is 80. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 79. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 79. Comedian Lewis Black is 74. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 71. Actor David Paymer is 68. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 65. Actor Michael Chiklis is 59. Actor Michael Michele is 56. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 51. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 51. Actor Cameron Diaz is 50. TV personality Lisa Ling is 49. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 48. Actor Raul Castillo is 45. Actor Michael Gladis is 45. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 41. Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 40. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 36. Actor Johanna Braddy is 35. Actor Cameron Finley is 35.