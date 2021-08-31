Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Today’s Birthday (08/31/21). Luck energizes your work and health this year. Steady routines build strength. A summer rise in professional influence leads to an autumn educational transition phase. Home renovations and family celebrations light up the winter, before new horizons beckon next spring. Prioritize what’s most important.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discipline and persistence can get through despite communication challenges. Avoid controversy, gossip or jealousies. Write or journal your story. Sometimes the best message is silence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Ignore temporary chaos or disruption. Keep promises and make your deadlines.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s OK to rest on your laurels. Obstacles block or delay communications and action. Stick to practical personal priorities and responsibilities. Otherwise, recharge.