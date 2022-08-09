Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Aug. 9

Today’s Birthday (08/09/22). Grow through educational exploration this year. Disciplined, coordinated partnership creates conditions for success. Ease around romantic or creative transitions this summer, before autumn love inspires renewed passion. Community challenges require winter attention, before springtime professional spotlights illuminate your work. Dig and discover treasure.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t rely on luck with a professional project. Work behind the scenes for success onstage. Take advantage of current conditions. Mold a mess into shape.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate possibilities. Don’t worry about logistics. Explore potential ideas. Choose to develop the ones with the best timing. Discover a diamond in the rough.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to manage shared financial obligations. Changes may necessitate budget revisions. Avoid money traps and pitfalls. Revise, sort and organize. Discover unexpected opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Share support with your partner to adapt around a challenge. Reaffirm shared commitments and coordinate actions to advance. Brainstorm for creative solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make changes for the better. Nurture your health and energy. Adapt with a physical challenge. Pace yourself for endurance. Settle into a comfortable rhythm.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Create your own fun. Start with a clean slate. Find opportunity hiding underneath a change. Punctuate an agreement with optimism. Determination trumps misfortune.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Adapt with a domestic challenge. It may require an adjustment. Clean messes. Shift plans to suit current conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A plot twist alters your creative path. Take advantage of intuition and hidden opportunities. You can see hidden beauty. Polish and shape your story.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to stretch income with a temporary financial shortage. Avoid complications or distractions. Buy, sell and market your wares. Grab a lucrative chance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Stand firm. Your values may be tested. Playing fair gets better results than not. Take the high road. Restore integrity where missing. You're growing stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet private spot to review plans. What’s working and what's not? Find solutions in unexpected places. Clear space to prepare for what's ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid conflicting interests with a group project. Provide support for someone who needs it. Clean messes and reinforce basic structures. Make improvements. Use diplomacy.

Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 94. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 84. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 80. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 80. Actor Sam Elliott is 78. Singer Barbara Mason is 75. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 70. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 67. Actor Melanie Griffith is 65. Actor Amanda Bearse is 64. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 63. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is 62. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 58. TV host Hoda Kotb is 58. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 55. Actor Gillian Anderson is 54. Actor Eric Bana is 54. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 54. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind'Amour is 52. TV journalist Chris Cuomo is 52. Actor Thomas Lennon is 52. Rapper Mack 10 is 51. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 51. Latin rock singer Juanes is 50. Actor Liz Vassey is 50. Actor Kevin McKidd is 49. Actor Rhona Mitra is 47. Actor Texas Battle is 46. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 46. Actor Ashley Johnson is 39. Actor Anna Kendrick is 37.