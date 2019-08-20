Today’s Birthday (08/20/19). Savor love this year. Persistent action grows your work and health stronger. Challenging work or health circumstances require adaptation this summer, leading to new levels of physical performance by winter, followed by contemplation and planning. Reorient for romance next summer. True your compass to your heartbeat.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your research proves valuable. Professional advice comes in handy. You’re earning your pay. Have faith in your own imagination. A lucrative opportunity lines up.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is growing, and you’re especially attractive. You’re more confident and less patient. Check your course; then it’s full speed ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep things simple. Peace and quiet suits your mood. Finish things up before starting new projects. Organize your space, thinking and schedule. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular. Make dates with friends. Attend meetings, gatherings and parties. Resources and valuable information flow through your connections. Share and collaborate. Motivate teamwork.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of an interesting professional opportunity. Share resources with your team and allies. Get valuable advice and guidance from a friend.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities tempt. Can you mix business with pleasure? Take a trip, attend a class or conference; explore and discover valuable new tricks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Patience with financial management pays off. Review numbers carefully to avoid errors. Use your experience, intellect and efforts to contribute to a joint venture.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner on a shared objective. Negotiate terms and who does what. Keep your promises. Support and be supported. Romance arises in conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Guard against impatience. Listen to your coach. Keep practicing. Ask for clarification if you don’t get it. Profit from meticulous service and performance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with friends and family. It’s OK to let your feelings show. Get goofy with the kids. Dance with your sweetheart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Tend your garden. Domestic renovations and upgrades have your attention. Costs can vary widely. Research options, materials and price. Consider color, functionality and style.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your curiosity and study. Creative arts satisfy and engage you. Write and publish. Share the news and your views. Use your persuasive charms.
Thought for Today: “Justice is conscience, not a personal conscience but the conscience of the whole of humanity.” — Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Russian author (1918-2008).
Notable birthdays: Writer-producer-director Walter Bernstein is 100. Boxing promoter Don King is 88. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 86. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 84.
Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 75. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 73. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 72. Actor Ray Wise is 72. Actor John Noble is 71. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 71.
Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 67. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. Actor-director Peter Horton is 66. TV weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actor Jay Acovone is 64. Actress Joan Allen is 63. Movie director David O. Russell is 61. TV personality Asha Blake is 58. Actor James Marsters is 57. Rapper KRS-One is 54. Actor Colin Cunningham is 53. Actor Billy Gardell is 50. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 49. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan is 49. Rock musician Brad Avery is 48. Actor Misha Collins is 45. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 44. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 40. Actor Ben Barnes is 38. Actress Meghan Ory is 37. Actor Andrew Garfield is 36. Actor Brant Daugherty is 34. Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 27. Actor Christopher Paul Richards is 16.
