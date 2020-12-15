Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 15

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Venus and the Eclipse in Sagittarius, enjoy an especially lucky half-year phase in love, beauty and creativity. Savor mutual obsessions and romantic fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Savor domestic joys, with Venus in Sagittarius along with the recent Eclipse, both favoring home and family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Articulate your views. Put your feelings into words. Creative expression and communication thrive with Venus entering Sagittarius, following the Eclipse in the same sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to make money over a half-year Eclipse phase, with Venus also entering Sagittarius today. Do what you love and cash flows.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially lucky and beloved with Venus in your sign, same as yesterday’s Eclipse. This next phase illuminates you to shine in the spotlight.