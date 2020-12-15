Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 15

Today’s Birthday (12/15/20). Your profitable next year unfolds naturally. Apply dedicated efforts for lucrative potential. Begin a six-month personal power phase. Changing directions with a passion project next summer inspires a delicious romance to new delights. Grow and develop new skills next winter. Conserve a comfortable financial cushion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — With Venus entering Sagittarius (like yesterday’s Eclipse) for a month, it’s easier to travel. You enjoy learning, exploring and discovery. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the numbers this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Save money and increase your assets. Expect expenditures to rise as well. Plan for growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnerships thrive with Venus (and the Eclipse yesterday) in Sagittarius. Begin a phase of collaboration and connection. Take your romantic relationship to the next level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work, with Venus entering Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Venus and the Eclipse in Sagittarius, enjoy an especially lucky half-year phase in love, beauty and creativity. Savor mutual obsessions and romantic fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Savor domestic joys, with Venus in Sagittarius along with the recent Eclipse, both favoring home and family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Articulate your views. Put your feelings into words. Creative expression and communication thrive with Venus entering Sagittarius, following the Eclipse in the same sign.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to make money over a half-year Eclipse phase, with Venus also entering Sagittarius today. Do what you love and cash flows.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially lucky and beloved with Venus in your sign, same as yesterday’s Eclipse. This next phase illuminates you to shine in the spotlight.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Complete old jobs and projects, with Venus in Sagittarius. Begin a six-month phase favoring peaceful productivity in privacy. Listen to your dreams and intuition.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular over the next half-year phase, with Venus entering Sagittarius along with yesterday’s Eclipse. Social connection benefits your career. Have fun with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Venus enters Sagittarius for a month, following the Sagittarius Eclipse that inspires the next six. Career advancement opportunities arise naturally. Accept leadership and shine.
Notable birthdays: Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 81. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Actor Don Johnson is 71. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 70. Movie director Julie Taymor is 68. Movie director Alex Cox is 66. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 65. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 64. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 61. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 60. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 59. Actor Helen Slater is 57. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 56.
Actor Molly Price is 55. Actor Garrett Wang is 52. Actor Michael Shanks is 50. Actor Stuart Townsend is 48. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 47. Actor Geoff Stults is 44. Actor Adam Brody is 41. Actor Michelle Dockery is 39. Actor George O. Gore II is 38. Actor Camilla Luddington is 37. Rock musician Alana Haim (HYM) is 29. Actor Maude Apatow is 23. Actor Stefania Owen is 23.
