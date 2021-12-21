Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Today’s Birthday (12/21/21). Fortune blesses your income and cash flow this year. Financial discipline pays extra dividends. Make a spiritual connection this winter, before falling in love again next spring. Adapting to changes with a group project next summer leads to autumn team victories. Profits abound.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate creativity and fun. Advance your career this month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Take charge for a professional prize. Put love into your work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plot upcoming adventures from your home base. Expand your boundaries under the Capricorn Sun. Begin a month-long expansion phase. Explore and investigate possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. The next month is good for financial planning. Begin a collaborative business phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Profits await.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Get into a four-week partnership phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Share mutual support. Amplify each other’s creativity. Provide backup.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re entering a busy month under the Capricorn Sun. Put your heart and your back into your work. Maintain healthy practices for optimal physical performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — This next month gets especially fun, with the Sun in Capricorn. You’re especially lucky, and the game is heating up. Take action for love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Gather advice and info from experienced friends. Enjoy a homebody phase this month, with the Capricorn Sun. Energize domestic improvements, home renovation and repair.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective, research produces results and you learn quickly. Write, film and share your discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. The next month is good for making money, with the Sun in Capricorn. Develop lucrative opportunities. Take action for a profitable harvest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. You have an extra advantage over the next month, with the Sun in your sign. Take ambitious steps confidently.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a strong partner. Finish up and follow through this month under the Capricorn Sun. Enjoy privacy and introspection. Consider long-term plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A four-week socially active phase begins. Advance team projects for shared gain, with the Capricorn Sun. Collaborate with talented colleagues. Have fun with friends.

Notable birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Musician Albert Lee is 78. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 77. Actor Josh Mostel is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 71. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 71. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 66. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 57. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 56. Actor Michelle Hurd is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Karri Turner is 55. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 53.

