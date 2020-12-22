Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 22

Today’s Birthday (12/22/20). Income rises this year. Consistent actions amplify positive conditions. Love inspires you. Imagine, create and fulfill long-term dreams this winter. Enjoy a quiet planning phase this summer, recharging energy for work and health. Spiritual and philosophical insights inspire breakthroughs next winter. Grow wealth and conserve resources.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Connect with your powerful team. Have fun with friends. Indulge your shared passions and obsessions. Celebrate and play together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Privacy suits your mood. Complete old projects and prepare for new. Enjoy nurturing rituals, peaceful reflection and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a break from team efforts. Share fun and treats with friends. Social connections enrich and delight. Reach out to your wider circle. Share discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional collaboration leads to satisfying results. Lucrative opportunities flower with care. Luck follows disciplined efforts. Connect and share the load. Work together to advance.