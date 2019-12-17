Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 17

Today’s Birthday (12/17/19). Your personal influence rises this year. Regular action feeds your profit machine. Discover unexpected value this winter before a change impacts your joint accounts. Make a personal improvement next summer, leading to surging shared profits. You’re growing by leaps and bounds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health, work and fitness. Stay flexible with delays or mistakes. Correct miscommunications immediately. Quietly practice your moves for growing ease and strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks the path with a romantic pursuit. Fantasies prove flimsy. Adapt to recent news. Work with someone who can see your blind spots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a domestic problem with diplomacy and finesse. Handle responsibilities and chores. Stay patient with miscommunications or mistakes. Prioritize family matters. Share treats.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise communications carefully. Make corrections, clarify and simplify. A second set of eyes can catch errors. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Delays or obstacles could frustrate your work today. Keep your patience and sense of humor. Postpone a financial discussion. Hold out for the best deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges. Meditate on your objective and consider the most direct path. Defer gratification when necessary. Rest when you can. Take care of yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — You can’t do everything. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Plan, strategize and coordinate actions in advance. Rest and recharge in peaceful privacy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with group projects. Take the time to untangle miscommunications as they occur. You don’t need to share everything. Think strategically.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Postpone financial talks or negotiations. Wait for developments. Current volatility calms down later. Handle the homework and preparations. You’re gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your itinerary flexible and advance when traffic is clear. Words and actions can be easily misinterpreted. Avoid stepping on toes. Watch and listen.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid impulsive financial moves. Clarify misunderstandings patiently. Let cooler heads prevail. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider developments and reserve judgment. Plan strategically for best results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Give your partner the benefit of doubt. You may not understand his or her motives. Postpone important discussions or determinations for better conditions. Patiently clarify.
Thought for Today: “A life of leisure and a life of laziness are two things.” — “Poor Richard’s Almanack.”
Notable birthdays: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 89. Pope Francis is 83. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 83. Actor Bernard Hill is 75. Actor Ernie Hudson is 74. Political commentator Chris Matthews is 74. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 73. Actress Marilyn Hassett is 72. Actor Wes Studi is 72. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 71. Actor Joel Brooks is 70. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 68. Actor Bill Pullman is 66. Actor Barry Livingston is 66. Country singer Sharon White is 66. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 63. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 61. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 58. Country musician Tim Chewning is 57. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 53. Country musician Duane Propes is 53. Actress Laurie Holden is 50. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 49. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 49. Actress Claire Forlani is 48. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 46. Actress Sarah Paulson is 45. Actress Marissa Ribisi is 45. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 45. Actress Milla Jovovich is 44. Singer Bree Sharp is 44. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 37. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 36. Actress Shannon Woodward is 35. Actress Emma Bell is 33. Actress Vanessa Zima is 33. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 30. Actor Graham Rogers is 29. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 25.