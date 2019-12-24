Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with friends and family. Give in to romance. Share gifts and surprises. Express your love and appreciation. Play games and relax together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic bliss could set in. Give up on unrealistic expectations. Appreciate what you have rather than some idealized version. Contribute to a family project.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Ask for what you want, for yourself and others. Imagine perfection and then invite participation. What would it take?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate profitable possibilities. Stick to practical priorities to bring in positive cash flow. Avoid frivolous spending. Stick to the basics to save time and money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress to impress. Use your power and confidence to propel a personal project. Let go of nebulous illusions to advance clear, specific goals.