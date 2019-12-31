Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 31

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep costs down to generate fabulous results, under budget and on time. Moneymaking ideas abound; follow those with greatest potential. Practice your arts and services.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. What do you want to create this year? Explore options and speculate with people you love on what could be possible.

Thought for Today: “Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to!” — William E. Vaughan, American newspaper columnist (1915-1977).

Notable birthdays: TV producer George Schlatter is 90. Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is 82. Actor Tim Considine (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 79. Actress Sarah Miles is 78. Actress Barbara Carrera is 78. Rock musician Andy Summers is 77. Actor Sir Ben Kingsley is 76. Producer-director Taylor Hackford is 75. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is 73. Actor Tim Matheson is 72. Pop singer Burton Cummings is 72. Actor Joe Dallesandro is 71. Rock musician Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith) is 68. Actor James Remar is 66. Actress Bebe Neuwirth is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 60. Singer Paul Westerberg is 60. Actor Don Diamont is 57. Rock musician Ric Ivanisevich (Oleander) is 57. Rock musician Scott Ian (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Gong Li is 54. Author Nicholas Sparks is 54. Actor Lance Reddick is 50. Pop singer Joe McIntyre is 47. Rock musician Mikko Siren (Apocalyptica) is 44. Donald Trump Jr. is 42. Rapper PSY (Park Jae-sang) is 42. Rock musician Bob Bryar is 40. Rock musician Jason Sechrist (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Ricky Whittle is 40. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is 40. Actor/singer Erich Bergen is 34. DJ/vocalist Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is 24.

