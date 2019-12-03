Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 3

Today’s Birthday (12/03/19). Self-discovery illuminates this year. Steady focus has golden rewards. A lucrative windfall this winter inspires a change with shared resources. Turn yourself around next summer to find unimagined and lucrative opportunities. Follow your heart to find what you’ve been dreaming of. Create your own purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Organize for what’s ahead. Before advancement, keep existing promises. Consider the best route in order to avoid pitfalls. Schedule carefully and recharge when possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends can be especially helpful. Teamwork amplifies individual efforts. A barrier could block the path. Wait for better conditions or find a way around. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Put in a correction at work. Resolve a challenge. Listen for opportunities to do what you love. Discuss arrangements. Focus to benefit your career.