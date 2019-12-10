Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Dec. 10

Today's Birthday (12/10/19). Take charge to get what you really want this year. Steady actions build your financial strength. Winter profits come in handy with a family change. Your personal view changes direction next summer, inspiring profits for shared accounts. Use your charisma, power and confidence for incredible results.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Study the options. One direction appears blocked. Communication channels may not flow clearly. Luck and hard work are a winning combo. Follow the hottest lead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Deep emotions can surface. Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Keep your treasures hidden. Keep your day job until the night job pays. You can do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Do the homework with a personal challenge. Take charge of your destiny. Let go of limiting inner monologues that hold you back. Create an inspiring objective.